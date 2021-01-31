Halle Berry touches on the effects of harmful gender stereotyping

The conversation around breaking gender-based stereotypes began after Berry, Andra Day, Robin Wright, Sia and Zendaya sat down with HFPA members Elisabeth Sereda and Silvia Bizio for Women Breaking Barriers: An Industry Shift summit.

During that conversation Berry weighed in as a mother and explained how she plans to eradicate gender stereotypes in her home.

Accordiing to E News she claimed, "I have a 7-year-old son, and I have realized what my job is in raising him. If we want to have a future that's different, that is where it starts. You made me think of how many conversations I've had with him, say, since he's turned 5 years old, about the differences in boys and girls, and I see how he's taught to feel like he's superior, at 5, than girls are."

"I've had to really break that down for him and give him a new perspective, and challenge those thoughts and ask him to identify where that comes from, and if he believes that or not and challenge what he's subconsciously getting from somewhere.”

Before concluding she said, “I can tell that because we're having those conversations he is going to grow as a deep thinker on the subject. He's going to be determined not to just accept it. I keep challenging him all the time, like 'Well, why is that a 'girl color?'"