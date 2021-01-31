Weather update: PMD says Pakistan to see colder February than usual

The minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 11.5°C. Photo: File

Moreover, the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 9°C and 11°C today.

The weather is likely to be colder than usual in February across Pakistan, the Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said on Sunday.

As per details, the minimum temperature in Karachi was recorded at 11.5°C while the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 9°C and 11°C today.

In addition, the humidity in the metropolis has been recorded at 72%, with light winds expected to blow from the southwestern direction till evening today.

On the other hand, PMD has predicted dry weather in the northern and mountainous areas of Balochistan.

The weather department said that the temperature is likely to drop in most parts of Balochistan, adding that -1°C was recorded in Quetta yesterday, whereas -3°C was the temperature recorded in Kalat.

Meanwhile, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the weather department is expected to remain partly cloudy conditions can be expected in most parts of the province including the city of Peshawar.

The minimum temperature in Peshawar has been recorded at 2°C, whereas, humidity is 74%.