Katrina Kaif stuns in latest video

More than 2 million people watched Katrina Kaif's video within an hour after she it posted on Instagram.
The Bollywood diva on Saturday shared a brand new video on the video and photo sharing app, leaving her fans swooning over her.
The Bollywood diva looked gorgeous in the video clip which she captioned "The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks."