Sat Jan 30, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 30, 2021

Katrina Kaif stuns in latest video

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 30, 2021

More than 2 million people watched Katrina Kaif's video  within an hour after she it posted on Instagram.

 The Bollywood  diva  on Saturday shared a brand new video on the video and photo sharing app,  leaving her fans swooning over her.

The Bollywood diva looked gorgeous in the video clip which she captioned "The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks."


