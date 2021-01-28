close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 28, 2021

Jane Fonda to be honoured with lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes

Jane Fonda has won two Oscars and seven Golden Globes in the past

LOS ANGELES: American actor and activist Jane Fonda will get a lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes ceremony next month, marking a career in film, television and at the forefront of social issues over some 60 years.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which organizes the Golden Globes, said on Tuesday that Fonda would receive its Cecil B. deMille award at the February 28 ceremony.

“Her undeniable talent has gained her the highest level of recognition, and while her professional life has taken many turns, her unwavering commitment to evoking change has remained,” HFPA president Ali Sar said in a statement.

Fonda, 83, also developed a voice as a political activist, campaigning against the Vietnam War in the 1970s, against the Iraq War in 2003, and in the past year holding weekly protests highlighting the dangers of global warming.

Fonda, the daughter of late actor Henry Fonda and sister of late actor Peter Fonda, has won two Oscars and seven Golden Globes. - Reuters

