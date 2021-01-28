How Prince Philip feels about turning 100 in June

Prince Philip may be close to marking a milestone with his 100th birthday but he isn’t nearly as ecstatic as everyone else.

A Buckingham Palace source has now revealed how the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, is feeling about becoming centenarian this June and it looks like he isn’t too elated.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, the source said the duke would be a “reluctant celebrant.”

“He’s retired, he’s stepped back, he doesn’t want a fuss. You can’t blame him,” said the source.

It was further revealed that the planning for the special birthday will "begin in earnest in the New Year.”

"It is something that will have to be raised in the New Year. But we might get short shrift,” the insider added.

As much as the duke wants to give the day a miss, the one thing he won’t have a say in is the congratulatory telegram from Queen Elizabeth II that the monarch sends to every British citizen that reaches the age of 100.