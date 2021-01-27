Recuse yourself from Broadsheet inquiry commission: Maryam Nawaz to Justice (r) Azmat Saeed

Leader of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an opposition alliance of 11 parties, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a Pakistani politician and the daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, gestures while she speaks at a public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020. — AFP/Files

LAHORE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday lashed out at the Broadsheet inquiry commission head Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed, telling him to recuse himself from the commission or else the party would bring some "facts" before the nation relating to him.

The PML-N leader was speaking to media from the residence of Saiful Malook Khokhar and MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar's residence.

Maryam said that Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed was involved in conspiracies against the elected government of the PML-N, adding that he was an employee of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) when the Broadsheet agreement was signed.

She lashed out at Justice (retd) Azmat Saeed, who is heading the inquiry commission to probe the Broadsheet case, saying that he was the founder of the "WhatsApp JIT".

PM Imran Khan used to personally monitor operation against Khokhar brothers: Maryam

The PML-N vice president turned her guns on Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that she had credible information that the premier used to personally monitor and seek updates on the operation against the Khokhar brothers.

Maryam praised Saiful Malook Khokhar and MNA Malik Afzal Khokhar, referring to them as "companions of Nawaz Sharif", adding that she had arrived at their residence after receiving directives from the PML-N supremo. She said that the purpose of her visit was to give the message that the party stood behind the Khokhar brothers.

Turning her guns towards the PTI government, the PML-N vice president said that corruption allegations against it were being exposed each day. "A day will come when we will learn the whole truth [of the government's alleged corruption]," she said.

She referred to the PTI as a "one-man show", saying that the party will be destroyed when PM Imran Khan weakens politically.

"You should focus on yourself rather than on the PML-N," Maryam said, referring to the PTI.



Maryam refutes speculation of rifts within PDM

Maryam refuted speculation of internal rifts within the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), saying that the alliance had "exemplary coordination".

The PML-N leader said that the government's wish to see the Opposition's alliance fall victim to internal rifts would yield nothing.

"Even if there is a disagreement on any matter within the PDM, it is resolved in an amicable manner," she said. Maryam urged PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to present his suggestion on bringing about an in-house change with other members of the PDM.