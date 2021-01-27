No more manual visa processing, decide Pakistan High Commission in London and UK consulates

Only online visa forms will be processed between Pakistan and Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester after February, 2021.



Manual processing of visas will not be entertained, it was decided between the Pakistan High Commission in London and UK consulates.

The decision to discontinue manual processing of visa cases is in line with the Pakistan government's effort to encourage online visa applications.

Pakistan has provided online visa application facility for 192 countries, according to a statement made by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed earlier this month.

All visa applications are required to be processed through the online visa portal only.