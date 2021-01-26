Former Pakistan opener Imran Farhat bids farewell to professional cricket

Former Pakistani cricketer and opening batsman Imran Farhat. — Twitter/File

Former Pakistani cricketer and opening batsman Imran Farhat has said goodbye to international cricket, ending his 24-year career by retiring from all forms of the game.

Farhat thanked his fans and all the people who supported him over the years in an emotional tweet message, describing his journey as "all good things come to an end".

"26 years ago today was the first time I put on my green shirt all excited for Pak-U19s and today I played last match as a professional cricketer. All good things in life come to an end, I have really enjoyed this journey and I specially want to thank everyone who has supported," he tweeted.

He played 40 Test matches for Pakistan, scoring 2,400 runs which included three 100s and fourteen 50s, averaging 32.00.



He scored 1,719 runs from a total of 58 ODIs, scoring a single century and 13 half-centuries, averaging 32.69.

Farhat scored more than 15,000 runs in 230 First-Class matches where he scored 38 centuries and 17 half-centuries.