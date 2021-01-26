Sindh mulls matric, inter exams dates

A file photo of students attempting their exam papers.

KARACHI: Sindh Education Department's sub-committee met and proposed the dates to hold matriculation and intermediate examinations, Geo News reported, citing sources.



During the meeting, chaired by the secretary schools, it was proposed to start the examinations from the end of June or the beginning of July, sources informed Geo News.

However, before Sindh finalises the exams' dates, it will consider the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen's suggestions regarding the exams, sources added.

Earlier, the Sindh Education and Literacy Department proposed that the matriculation and intermediate exams should take place from May 20 and June 10, respectively.



The development came after a meeting of the education department's steering committee — held at Intermediate Board, Karachi's office — which made several recommendations regarding exams in the province.

Several proposals were put forward during the meeting, however, the officials agreed on 10 recommendations, according to the documents released.

Here are the recommendations:

1) Just after the reopening of classes the schools and colleges may be kept bound to complete practicals.

2) Examination papers may be developed on old patterns as decided by the Inter Boards Committee of Chairmen.

3) All the Boards may develop model papers considering the present strategic environment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

4)The examination dates are proposed as under:



a) SSC Part I & II Annual Examination, 2021 wef: 20 May, 2021

b) HSC Part I & II Annual Examination, 2021 wef: 10 June, 2021

5) All the Internal Superintendents of the examination centres may be issued instructions to follow the SOPs during the course of conducting the examinations, as notified by the Sindh government.

6) The District Administration may also be taken on board to implement the SOPs during the exams as well as maintaining law and order.



7) Assessment to be carried out through centralised and home, as per strategy to be developed by each Board — considering the feasibility and other aspects.

8) Result announcement may be announced after 90 days from the date of completion of papers in both the SSC Part II and HSC Part II.

9) It should be made compulsory for institutions' heads and teachers to carry out the assignments of the Board.

10) Assessment centres in respect of SBTE be established at Hyderabad, Sukkur and Karachi respectively.