Senate polls: Usman Buzdar to meet two PML-N lawmakers today

LAHORE: As the date for Senate elections comes closer, political manoeuvring nears its peak with both the ruling party and the Opposition devising plans to secure a majority in the upper house of the Parliament.

Sources told Geo News that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar continues to contact assembly members of Shehbaz Sharif-led PML-N and is trying to bring back estranged PTI members.

At least two PML-N MPAs are scheduled to meet the provincial chief minister this evening, the source added. CM Buzdar will also meet estranged PTI lawmaker Khawaja Dawood Salmani.

Yesterday, PML-N MPA Azhar Abbas Chandia had called on CM Buzdar to discuss public problems of his constituency.

According to Radio Pakistan, CM Buzdar promised early solution to the constituency problems and said that his doors are open to all and solving problems of the assembly members is his responsibility.

He added that Muzaffargarh has also been given a special development package as he is sincerely engaged in serving masses.

Meanwhile, sources told Geo News that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is mulling over jointly contesting the Senate poll. This idea has been proposed by PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari. He believes that a joint-candidature would allow the Opposition alliance to secure more seats.

