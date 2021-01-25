PML-N introduces bill proposing 5-year term for those who tarnish, burn or remove Quaid-e-Azam's photos

An APP file photo of Senate.

ISLAMABAD: As many as 12 bills were introduced in the Senate on Monday including one seeking a five-year term for individuals who remove, tarnish or burn photos of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The bill, introduced by PML-N's Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, also proposes imposition of a fine worth Rs50,000 on the individual(s) who tarnish, remove or burn an image of the country's founding father.

According to APP, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani referred all bills to the concerned standing committee for detailed deliberation.

The bills included the Guardian and Wards (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Public Complaints (Removal of Grievance) Bill, 2020, the Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Right of Access to Information (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Islamabad Women University Islamabad Bill, 2020, the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Factories (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the Islamabad Educational Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Bill, 2021, the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the West Pakistan Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the General Clauses (Amendment) Bill, 2021,

Meanwhile, Sirajul Haq withdrew the constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Amendment of Article 213), introduced on January 20, 2020, from the house.