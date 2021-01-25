PDM to launch long march 'when time is right': PML-N Maryam Nawaz

Maryam Nawaz. Photo: AFP

ISLAMABAD: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz has said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will launch a long march and its lawmakers will resign "when the time is right".

Talking to media after a joint meeting PML-N's parliamentary group at the August House on Monday, Maryam said the PDM will deliberate on PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's suggestion of initiating a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan when the matter is brought before the forum.

Maryam had chaired the parliamentary groups meeting in the absence of Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif and parliamentary groups leader Khawaja Asif - both are currently in prison over a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigation.

The meeting was attended by top PML-N leaders including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, and Raja Zafar ul Haq. To show solidarity with Shahbaz Sharif and Khawaja Asif, their pictures were been placed on chairs.

Maryam then criticised the PTI government for its performance, stressing that the Opposition did not have to inform people of the government's failures as they were there for everyone to see. "Every day the masses are hit with an inflation storm."

She added that the country had not witnessed as many failures in the 73 years since it came into existence as it did in the last two and a half years of the Imran Khan-led government.

Maryam said that the Opposition is adamant on its stance despite the incumbent government "begging" for cooperation."They will not be given an NRO," she added. "You will be shocked to know the details of the talks between the Opposition and PTI government."