Shafqat Mehmood's daughter Tara is a famous Pakistani actress

If you're a Pakistani drama serial buff, you may certainly have heard of renowned actress Tara Mehmood. However, did you also know that Tara is the daughter of none other than veteran PTI leader and Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood?

Well, according to a few Instagram posts by Tara Mehmood, who has starred in a string of hit Pakistani drama serials and projects, the actress is Mehmood's daughter. Earlier last year, the actress shared a post on Instagram where she heaped affection on her father on his birthday in February.

"My Baba . Happy birthday!! May you prosper with good health and countless successes. May you shine on us forever," she had written on Instagram in a post, sharing a picture of her with the education minister.



She made her debut with acclaimed actor and musician Ahmad Ali Butt in the TV series "Inspector Khoji" and has gone on to star in many famous TV shows and drama serials.

The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, has shared pictures of her parents on her profile in the recent past. Tara had taken to Instagram to share a picture of her father, Shafqat Mehmood and her mother, from her profile a couple of weeks ago.

A veteran actress, Tara rose to prominence by playing supporting roles in films like ‘Seedlings’ (2012) and ‘Good Morning Karachi’ (2013). Her performance in drama serials ‘Muhabbat Subha Ka Sitara Hai’ (2014), ‘Diyar-e-Dil’ and ‘Jackson Heights’ (2015) earned her a wide spread acclaim. She has also appeared in hit drama serial ‘Suno Chanda’ and its sequel ‘Suno Chanda 2’.



In an earlier interview, she had said that her drama serial Anaa remains her most memorable project of all time.