Bakhtawar Bhutto humbled by ‘overwhelming birthday love’

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari. File photo

KARACHI: Former PPP chairperson and slain ex-prime minister, Benazir Bhutto's daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari on Monday said she was “humbled” by all the “overwhelming birthday love” for her 31st birthday.

Taking to Twitter, she thanked her fans and followers for wishing her, joking that she was 30 years old since 2020 didn't count.

The eldest daughter of the late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, Bakhtawar Bhutto is celebrating her 31st birthday today.

Wishing good fortune for her years ahead, Twitteratis flooded the micro-blogging site with their love for her as 'Happy Birthday BakhtawarBZ' started trending on Twitter.

Born on January 25, 1990 to Benazir and Zardari, Bakhtawar was the first child born to a sitting female prime minister.

Bakhtawar also established her own non-governmental organisation known as 'Save the Flood and Disaster Victims Organization' for early recovery response to those who were impacted by natural calamities in Pakistan.

Being a staunch believer in living life to the fullest, she is an avid adventurist who's fond of paragliding, archery and other adventure sports.

She is getting married on January 29 with Dubai-based businessman, Mahmood Choudhary.