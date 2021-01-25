close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
January 25, 2021

PDM to hold 'important meeting' on February 4, say sources

Mon, Jan 25, 2021

  • The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the first week of February.
  • During the meeting, consultations will be held on jointly contesting the Senate elections.
  • The meeting will also formulate a strategy for the February 5 meeting at Liaquat Bagh.

ISLAMABAD:  Anti-government coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to convene an important meeting on   February 4, sources disclosed on Monday.

According to details, the meeting will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the first week of February in which consultations will be held on jointly contesting the Senate elections.

Reportedly, the meeting will also discuss a possible no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the National Assembly speaker, and Punjab chief minister.

The meeting will also formulate a strategy for the February 5 meeting at Liaquat Bagh, sources added.

