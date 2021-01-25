PDM to hold 'important meeting' on February 4, say sources

The meeting will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the first week of February.



ISLAMABAD: Anti-government coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to convene an important meeting on February 4, sources disclosed on Monday.



According to details, the meeting will be chaired by Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the first week of February in which consultations will be held on jointly contesting the Senate elections.



Reportedly, the meeting will also discuss a possible no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the National Assembly speaker, and Punjab chief minister.



The meeting will also formulate a strategy for the February 5 meeting at Liaquat Bagh, sources added.