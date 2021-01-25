close
Mon Jan 25, 2021
World

Web Desk
January 25, 2021

Israel includes teens in COVID-19 vaccination drive

World

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 25, 2021

Israel has started administering COVID-19 vaccines to teenagers as it pushes ahead with its inoculation drive.

A quarter of the population is now vaccinated, health officials said.

Expanding the campaign to include teens in 11th and 12th grade came days after Israel, on Tuesday, extended its third national coronavirus lockdown until the end of the month due to a surge in coronavirus infections. 

The health ministry had announced it was allowing the inoculation of high school students aged 16-18, subject to parental approval. 

The vaccination of the teens is intended to allow them to return to schools and take their winter “bagrut” matriculation exams on schedule.

