K2 summit in winter: Thank you Pakistani family for making us feel at home, says Nepalese mountaineer

The Nepalese mountaineer, who was part of the team that made history by completing a winter attempt on the summit of K2 , has thanked "Pakistani family for making us feel at home".

Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja said he was humbled by the warm welcome the team received upon arrival in Skardu and Islamabad. Taking to Twitter, Purja said the climbers were overjoyed with emotions and "our hearts are full of gratitude" and thanked "Pakistani family for making us feel at home".

"We feel honoured that many highly respected delegates of Pakistan came to congratulate our team," he wrote. "It was a great pleasure to meet the President Dr Arif Alvi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Tourism Minister Zulfikar Bukhari and our very own minister of Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Ali Khan."

It may be added here that Zulfi Bukhari is a special assistant to PM Imran Khan on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource and not a tourism minister.

"We value your kind words of encouragement and appreciation for our team and the Nepalese climbing community," said Purja. "Smallest things matter in big mountains."

"The support team including the porters, basecamp support, logistic providers, cooks; everyone plays a pivotal role. They are the backbone of our expedition and I cannot thank them enough," he continued. "Thank you, Pakistan!"



