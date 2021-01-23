Rasheed endorses Bilawal's no-confidence motion strategy

A no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is the "only way to get rid of the sitting government", Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed said Saturday as he endorsed PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's strategy.



Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the interior minister said that Bilawal has "come of age" and become "sensible and mature", as he believes that rallies will not affect the government.

Moreover, he said that the government is ready to cooperate with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM,) lauding the Opposition for participating in the Senate and by-elections.

Rasheed said that the government was not taking any steps to recognise Israel and stressed that PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had "wasted the people's time by organising anti-Israel rallies".



Reiterating his question to the Opposition, he asked them that if former Supreme Court Justice Azmat Saeed is not acceptable to them, then are Iftikhar Chaudhry or Justice Qayyum acceptable?

In response to a question, he said that it does not matter if the PDM holds the long march before or after the Senate election — the polls will be held in the first week of March.

A day earlier, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, speaking in Larkana, called for the Opposition parties to mount a no-confidence motion bid against PM Imran Khan.



The PPP chairman said he believes that it will be "much more effective" than the ongoing PDM rallies.

"Even 10 rallies will not yield the kind of results as a strategy meeting over a cup of tea which is sure to cause the government to worry," he said, while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Larkana Industrial Estate.