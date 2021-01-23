Priyanka Chopra candidly touches on her plans to start a family with Nick Jonas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Priyanka Chopra spills the beans behind her desire to start a family with Nick Jonas and fans are in fits.
She opened up about it all during an interview with E-New’s Daily Pop and was quoted saying, “A cricket team! I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure. Right now I have my other babies coming out - my book and my movies and my TV show.”
“It's taken me 10 years of pounding the pavement in America to be at a place where I'm doing the kind of work I was looking for. I'm sort of revelling in the amazing work I'm doing. I think that's my priority at the moment."
"I was shocked by his audaciousness, actually. He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, 'What is happening?' He was bold, confident, self-assured.”
“And that was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is for me. But I was so taken in. Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him. I'm someone who likes to have a sense of control, but he's the only one I don't feel like I need to do that with. I feel protected, calm."