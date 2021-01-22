Customs seizes foreign origin liquor worth millions of rupees

A patron stands in front of a shelf full of wine bottles at a liquor story in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. — AFP/File

Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBR) spokesperson said Friday that the Model Collectorate of Customs (MCC) had seized 143 cartons of foreign origin liquor.



"MCC Multan has [...] seized a vehicle at Faisalabad which was loaded with 143 cartons of foreign origin liquor concealed under crates of tomatoes," the spokesperson said.

Providing details of the confiscated items, the spokesperson said that 1,504 liquor bottles were seized which are worth a whopping Rs26.568 million, while the value of the vehicle is approximately Rs10 million.

In all, the market value of the seizure was Rs35.568 million approximately, the spokesperson said, adding that an FIR had been lodged against the individuals and investigation is underway.