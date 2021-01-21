Harry Potter's Matthew Lewis cannot re-watch movies for this strange reason

Harry Potter star Matthew Lewis made the strange revelation that he finds difficulty in re-watch the series because of his character.

Lewis starred as Neville Longbottom in the J.K. Rowling series from 2001 to 2011 and despite the long run with his character, the actor can't bear to see himself on screen.

"I find it quite difficult when too much of me starts to come through in a character," he told The New York Times.

In fact, the actor revealed that he finds it easier to play a character who is a far cry from his own persona.

"It's easier when I can play someone completely different, like a police officer in London or someone who's wealthy."

"At times it's painful how much of me there is in Neville," the star said.

"When I'm watching, I'm like, 'That's not Neville; that's you.'"