Tom Holland was ‘convinced’ he would be sacked by Marvel after ‘Civil War’

British actor Tom Holland was quite a puddle of excitement and nervousness after landing his major Marvel role as Spider-Man.



In conversation with Daniel Kaluuya, the actor explained how he fought the irrational fear of him getting fired from the Marvel franchise during Captain America: Civil War.

"From the moment of shooting Civil War to shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming, I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don't know why,” he said.

He further spoke about the process of him getting auditioned for the role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. "It was seven months of auditioning. I must've done six auditions, and they don't tell you anything,” he said.

"I'd finished the film, 'Civil War' hadn't come out yet, and I just didn't hear anything from anyone. I was convinced for about a year that they were going to fire me,” he said.

“I don't know why. I can't really explain it. It was awful, but they didn't — obviously,” he added.

Regarding his experience, working with Marvel, Holland said: "It's been the most wild rollercoaster, but I've loved it. I've loved every minute of it. It's been amazing.”