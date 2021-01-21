Tom Holland was ‘convinced’ he would be sacked by Marvel after ‘Civil War’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
British actor Tom Holland was quite a puddle of excitement and nervousness after landing his major Marvel role as Spider-Man.
In conversation with Daniel Kaluuya, the actor explained how he fought the irrational fear of him getting fired from the Marvel franchise during Captain America: Civil War.
"From the moment of shooting Civil War to shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming, I was convinced they were going to fire me. I don't know why,” he said.
He further spoke about the process of him getting auditioned for the role of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man. "It was seven months of auditioning. I must've done six auditions, and they don't tell you anything,” he said.
"I'd finished the film, 'Civil War' hadn't come out yet, and I just didn't hear anything from anyone. I was convinced for about a year that they were going to fire me,” he said.
“I don't know why. I can't really explain it. It was awful, but they didn't — obviously,” he added.
Regarding his experience, working with Marvel, Holland said: "It's been the most wild rollercoaster, but I've loved it. I've loved every minute of it. It's been amazing.”