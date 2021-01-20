Local administration denies permission for JUI-F rally on Jan 21

SCREENGRAB

KARACHI: The JUI-F has been denied permission to hold anti-Israel rally in the sea port city by the administration on Wednesday.

The Maulana Fazl ur Rehman-led party had sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) on January 12 seeking permission from the office of Deputy Commissioner Karachi East.

Sources told Geo News that DC Muhammad Ali Shah has sought the opinion of Sindh Police and the application is under review.

Earlier this month, the JUI-F announced organising a "million-man march" and a gathering near Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's mausoleum in Karachi on January 21 to condemn Israel and any potential move to establish diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv.

On Monday, the Maulana said in a press briefing that the anti-Israel rally will be attended by the 11-party Opposition alliance under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) banner.



The JUI-F leaders have been visiting seminaries in the city to seek their support for the planned rally.

Last week, they visited Jamia Binori Town, Jamia Ahsun Uloom and Jamia Ehtishamia, Jamia Darul Uloom Suffa, Jamia Nadwatul Ilam, Jamia Ahyaul Uloom, and Jamia Farooqia Phase 2, Darul Uloom Karachi, Jamia Binoria in SITE, Jamia Farooqia in Shah Faisal Colony, Jamia Ashrafia Qasmia, Jamia Hamadia, Jamia Anwarul Uloom Shadbagh, Jamia Maghzan Uloom, and other seminaries.

JUI-F leaders also met Mufti Muneeb Ur Rehman, former head of Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Allama Mufti Taqi Usmani, Allama Ubaidullah Khalid Khan, and talked with seminary students at Jamia Manbah-ul Uloom (Manghopir).