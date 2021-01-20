Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his plans to marry Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez shed light on her future plans with Jennifer Lopez during her interview on The Tonight Show .

There he was quoted saying, "We tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say in baseball, 'Third time's the charm,' so let's hope…"

"It's been such a crazy year for her. So amazing. So many blessings. But to think, in the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, now the inaugural. It's unbelievable. And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C., because of the responsibility.”

Later on into the interview Rodriguez gushed over his bride-to-be and claimed, "She wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together. To inspire. And you know music and sports does that better than anything. And she has something really cool. You're gonna be surprised. You're gonna love it."

However, even though Rodriquez has a sense of urgency, Lopez is not in a hurry, "We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don’t know if we’ll be able to re-create that.”

"We cancelled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands.”