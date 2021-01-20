Sunny Leone weighs in on the struggles of balancing ‘personal, professional life’

A-lister Sunny Leone sheds light on the way she manages her difficult personal and professional life amid a hectic schedule.



The actress opened up about it all during her interview with the Times of India and was quoted saying, “That is exactly in the zone that I've always wanted to shoot and so it's it's really such a great experience.”

“I feel very honoured to be able to work with somebody who is so experienced and knows how to describe a great story so it's it's really exciting. Everything is so well organised and just working together to make something amazing.”