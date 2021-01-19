Rumoured tensions with Eminem is 'family business', says Snoop Dogg

Rapper Snoop Dogg has cleared that air about the rumoured beef that he had with Eminem.

Speaking on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen he said that he respected what Slim Shady had to say about him, adding that the lyrics he rapped most likely referred to "family business".

"We still friends," Snoop said.

"I think that’s family business and I don’t want to make it more than what it is. He said what he said [on ‘Zeus’], I respect that, we just going to keep it right there. It’s family business."

It was thought that the duo's friendship had hit rock bottom after Eminem had dissed him on his song, Zeus, in his album Music To Be Murdered By: Side B.

"As far as squashing beef I’m used to people knocking me," Eminem rapped.

"But just not in my camp / And diplomatic as I’m tryin’ to be / Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me / Man, Dogg, you was like a damn god to me / Meh, not really (haha) / I had dog backwards," the lyrics mentions.