Pak vs SA: PCB arranges special flight to Karachi for Pakistani squad

— File photo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said Monday Pakistan men’s cricket team, player support personnel, and their families will arrive in Karachi on Tuesday via a chartered flight.



The board, in a statement, said that the steps are being taken to ensure the health and safety of the entire team, adding that the group of 50 people would enter the bio-secure bubble in a local hotel upon arrival.



While the players and support staff in Karachi are already observing isolation at their homes, players from other parts of the country will arrive in Lahore later today before departing for Karachi on Tuesday — where the first Test will begin on January 26.



Upon arrival in Karachi on Tuesday, according to the board, the entire group will undergo a third round of testing before they are allowed to resume training on January 21.

Meanwhile, all the players and player support personnel have cleared their second testing, while the third test will be conducted in Karachi on Tuesday.

