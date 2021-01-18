close
Mon Jan 18, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 18, 2021

Justice League to release as 4-hour movie rather than multiple installments

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 18, 2021

American film director Zack Snyder revealed the Justice League will no longer be released in multiple installments but instead will be released as a four-hour-long movie. 

Popularly known as the Snyder Cut, the director confirmed that the superhero team-up will be released all at once, making it one of the longest superhero films to be produced.

While the date of its release is yet to be known, the movie can be expected to make its debut in March on HBO Max.

Speaking on social site Vero, the filmmaker shared a behind-the-scenes of the movie and a fan had asked if the movie would be released in installments to which he replied "one shot" meaning that fans can now expect a four-hour treat. 

