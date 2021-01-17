close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
Pakistan

Web Desk
January 17, 2021

Road accident kills 2, injures 20 in Nawabshah

Pakistan

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 17, 2021
Representational Image. Photo: File

An accident on the National Highway in Nawabshah has killed two people on Sunday, motorway police revealed. 

According to a report by Geo News,  citing the spokesman for the motorway police, the collision of vehicles also left more than 20 people injured. 

The accident occurred due to heavy fog on the road. According to the motorway police, the incident took place near the Daulatpur bypass on the highway.

Motorway police added that the injured have been shifted to Qazi Ahmed and Nawabshah hospitals.

