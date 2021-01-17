close
Sat Jan 16, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 17, 2021

Arnab Goswami's leaked chat reveals Kangana Ranaut is obsessed with Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 17, 2021

Controversial Indian TV anchor Arnab Goswami's leaked WhatsApp chat has gone viral on the internet.

In his chat, Goswami claims that actress Kangana Ranaut is obsessed with Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan.

According to the local media, Goswami's chat with Ex BARC CEO has sparked a social media storm after it was leaked online.

The chat also shows Arnab saying that everyone is scared of Kangana and they will all boycott her.

