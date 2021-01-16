Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed with accusations: ‘You crossed the line here!’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly “crossed a line” by utilizing baby Archie’s voice in their first-ever Spotify episode.



This claim was brought forward by True Royalty TV’s Russell Myers and he was quoted saying, "It's entirely their decision how they choose to bring up their child or children. They moved for the reasons they've given - to give them some privacy.”

"But if you are entering a commercial world and in your first venture, you use your child or place your child in that arena that's all people are going to be talking about. That's all we've been talking about and then you've crossed a line."

