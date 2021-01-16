Rupert Grint on beating Jennifer Aniston with his banging Instagram debut

British actor Rupert Grint has a number of feats under his belt over the course of his career.



However, the most recent feather in his cap is one that he is particularly proud of as he beat Jennifer Aniston, David Attenborough and even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by amassing a million followers in the fastest time on Instagram.

He recently dethroned the naturalist, David Attenborough after he made his Instagram debut and showed off his newborn daughter, named Wednesday, to his fans and followers.

Alongside the selfie, he wrote: "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”

Opening up about the milestone to Entertainment Tonight, the Harry Potter actor was told by his Servant costar Nell Tiger Free that it’s "a big one that you beat Jennifer Aniston."

"I don't believe it. It's very, very surreal," responded Grint.

"I never thought I would [join Instagram]. I always said that I wouldn't, and then I just thought, 'It's been such a crazy [time]. So why not?' It's insane,” he said.

"I think Wednesday actually broke the internet, personally. She gets the credit.”