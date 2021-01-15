Game of Thrones' The Mountain gears up to clash Irish boxer Steven Ward in Dubai

Former World's Strongest Man Hafthor Bjornsson, who played The Mountain in 'Game of Thrones',is all set to face Irish boxer Steven Ward in an exhibition bout in Dubai on Saturday .



The fight, originally scheduled in Iceland, has been moved to Dubai due to Covid restrictions in Europe.

Bjornsson is reportedly using the bout as preparation for his Las Vegas fight against fellow strongman Eddie Hall later this year. He will take on his British rival in September, with the fight already billed as ‘the heaviest in history’.

Former WBO Intercontinental light-heavyweight champion Steven Ward was originally down to fight the former World's Strongest Man champion in Iceland, but their three-round match has now been moved to Dubai because of Covid restrictions.

Steven Ward is no stranger to rolling the dice. If you're risk averse by nature, boxing is not the game for you.



Ward previously spoke about the 32-year-old Icelandic actor and strongman: "The first time I met him, the lift doors open, he dips down and comes out sideways because he's so wide."

"He's tall, but it's the width from his chest to his back and shoulder to shoulder."

The Mountain is 2.05m (6ft 9in) tall and weighs in at around 156kg (24.5 stone), while Ward has reportedly spent most of his professional career at light-heavyweight he is most used to fighting those around the 79kg mark.