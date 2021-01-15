Karachi likely to witness fog: Met Office

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department warned the residents of Karachi that they are likely to experience fog in the coming two to three days due to low temperature and increased humidity.

In its daily weather forecasts, the Met Office also predicted cold and dry weather in the metropolis over the next 24 hours. It says the minimum temperature is expected to remain between 8 to 10 degrees centigrade, with 60-70% humidity.

The residents of the megacity may face reduced visibility on highways and areas including Gulshan-e-Maymar and Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

The severity of cold in Karachi has reduced during the week, but the Met Office predicted another cold snap in the port city from January 17.

The Met Office said northeastern dry winds have changed course and the change in winds is impacting the humidity ratio. The change of wind is causing enhanced humidity level that is currently 86 percent. Therefore, the Karachiites have been cautioned to be extra careful while driving after the sunset.

Fog develops when the cool air mixes with warm moist air over the water, and the moist air cools until its humidity reaches 100%.

Earlier, Met Director Sardar Sarfraz had said that severe cold is being felt in Karachi due to Siberian winds, adding that the temperature was likely to increase from January 17.

On Wednesday, according to the Met Office, the metropolis had recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5°C in the morning.