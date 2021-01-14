PAK vs SA: Imam-ul-Haq may not play against Proteas due to injury

Pakistani batsman Imam-ul-Haq poses in the field. — AFP/File

LAHORE: Pakistani batsman Imam-ul-Haq's inclusion in the squad against South Africa remains uncertain as he has not fully recovered from his old injury, sources revealed on Thursday.

The batsman was ruled out of the New Zealand series to a fracture he sustained during a training session.

As per details, the latest x-ray report showed that Imam needs 10 more days to heal completely.

Pakistan is gearing up to play two Tests and three T20Is against South Africa.

A day earlier, the new Chief Selector of the Pakistan cricket team, Mohammad Wasim had said that Pakistan's Test team will be announced on January 15.

Consultations have been held with the selection committee, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, and captain Babar Azam for selecting the national team, Wasim had said.

The new chief selector will announce first a 20-member Test squad in Karachi and later the 16-member team.