Inquiry report in Usama Satti's murder case says he was 'shot on purpose'

Photo via Geo.tv

ISLAMABAD: A judicial inquiry into the murder of 22-year-old man Usama Satti has revealed that he was "shot from all directions and was killed on purpose."

Per a news story by Geo.tv, several officers of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) fired at Satti's car because from all directions which shows they had "every intention to kill him."

The report further said that Usama's killing was "deliberately hidden from his family for four hours and that the officers involved tried to sweep the matter under the rug".

"The officers tried to turn the incident into a dacoity case and kept senior officials in the dark," the report revealed, adding that "Rescue 1122 personnel trying to reach the site of the incident were repeatedly provided with the wrong location details."

Per the judicial inquiry report, the officers present at the site of the incident did not even take any pictures.

The deceased was not involved in any dacoity or criminal cases, the report said, adding that the duty officers "became part of the incident due to their irresponsible attitude".

"Shell casings recovered from the site of the incident were sent to the forensic labs after 72 hours," the report further detailed. "Usama's car was shot at 22 times."

The report said that officers who later reached the site of the incident also tried to "get rid of the evidence".