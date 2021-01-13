Prince Harry undergoes a hair transformation?

Prince Harry, who is living in Montecito with her wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, has reportedly undergone a dramatic hair transformation and is now rocking a ponytail, according to actor Rob Lowe.



Rob Lowe - who is also a neighbour to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - reportedly made the claim during his appearance on 'The Late Late Show', insisting that he had seen Harry driving around Montecito neighbourhood with his 'new look'.



"I just ran into your countryman, the English treasure, Prince Harry, at the stoplight 10 minutes ago," the American actor told James, before telling him that he may have a "scoop" regarding the royal.



Rob continued: "It was very, very quick — don't totally quote me on it — but it looked like he's wearing a ponytail."

The actor went on to say: "I'm just saying. It looked to me as a casual observer that his hair had grown very long and was pulled back very tightly by what I can only assume was a ponytail."

Robert Hepler Lowe is an American actor, producer, and director. He made his acting debut at the age of 15 with ABC's short-lived sitcom A New Kind of Family.



The host of the show expressed his doubt over Rob's apparent sighting, saying he must have mistaken another man for Harry. "A ponytail? I'm certain that isn't true. Do you know what I think's happened? I think you didn't see Prince Harry."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to the United States with son Archie in March 2020 after stepping back from their roles in the royal family.



On the other hand, Rob Low was insisting that it was in fact Harry sporting a ponytail, revealing he had followed the man in question to Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home.