Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's dance video breaks the internet

Esra Bilgic, who shot to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has delighted fans with new photos and dance video.

The leading Turkish actress can be seen enjoying happy moments in videos, riding kids scooter, showing her dance skills and pleasant smile.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Esra shared series of stunning photos and videos. Fans couldn’t help but compliment the stunner for her charming looks and unmatched dance skills.

Esra has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her fans, looking absolutely gorgeous in all of the pics and videos.

Undoubtedly, Esra Bilgic is the epitome of beauty and her stunning looks always spellbound her admirers with each snap from her trip to Europe.