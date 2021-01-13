close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 13, 2021

Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan's dance video breaks the internet

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 13, 2021

Esra Bilgic, who shot to fame with her role as Halime Sultan in historical Turkish series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has delighted fans  with new photos and dance video.

 The leading Turkish actress can be  seen enjoying happy moments in  videos, riding kids scooter, showing her dance skills and pleasant smile.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Esra shared series of stunning photos and videos. Fans couldn’t help but compliment the stunner for her charming looks and unmatched  dance skills.

Esra has always been an impressive personality who fascinates with her true beauty to her fans, looking absolutely gorgeous in all of  the pics and videos.

Undoubtedly, Esra  Bilgic is the epitome of beauty and her stunning looks always spellbound her admirers with each snap from her  trip to Europe. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment