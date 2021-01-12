Hina Khan touches on the ‘overwhelming’ love received by ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai’ fans

Hina Khan recently shed light on the overwhelming love and support she received from fans during her time on Yeh Rishta Kya Khelata Hai.



According to a report by IANS, the actress was quoted saying, "After 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and Akshara came into my life, it definitely changed things around for me.”

"The concept of a joint family, traditions, values and being there for your loved ones through the good and the bad days is what worked well for the show. At the end of the day our Indian culture is all about family and staying true to our roots and customs. Over the years, ‘Yeh Rishta…' has managed to maintain these elements well into the show.”

She added, "Akshara was a soul filled with positivity and so much love, warmth and care, which was the most beautiful part about the character. Her family was the start and end point of her life, and the way Akshara has loved and looked out for them in those eight years is what I thoroughly enjoyed portraying.”

"My journey post ‘Yeh Rishta…' has been full of surprises and wonderful opportunities. I really got a chance to experiment with the kind of roles I wanted to try out, the kind of mediums I wanted to be a part of and explore other spaces as an actor.”

She concluded by saying, “I am happy with the projects I have been a part of over the last few years, as each of them has contributed a lot to my personal and professional growth in many ways.”