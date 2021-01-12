Severe weather hits Austria, temperature likely to go down to -25℃

A skier wears a face mask at Pitztal glacier, Austria on October 29. — AFP/File

VIENNA: Severe winter weather is set to hit Austria this week, with larger than average snowfalls, and temperatures as low as -25℃ forecast for some parts of the country.

According to media reportd, Austria’s Central Institution for Meteorology and Geodynamics (ZAMG) has predicted serious cold snaps across the country to send the mercury plunging in the mountains and the cities.

The Austrian Severe Weather Centre said that large parts of the country are set for severe winter weather this week and into the weekend.

The maximum temperature during days in Austria is -10℃ to -5℃, whereas during the nights, in snowy areas, it comes down to -25℃.

Today, the sun was not seen in many parts of the country due to misty weather.