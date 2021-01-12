BTS’s RM sheds light on fears prior to debut: 'But I tried my best'

BTS’s RM felt extremely worried about his debut back in the day and nearly gave up his idol dreams as a result of his resounding fears.

The singer shed light on his fears during a guest appearance on Super Junior Shindong‘s Shimshimtapa.

There RM candidly admitted that, he used to fear his potential debut back in his trainee days and there were moments he would sit and hold out hope with “clenched teeth.”

Even Big Hit Entertainment’s Bang Si Hyuk once felt disappointed with RM’s rapping skills, even though they were the only reason he was brought on in the first place. He explained at the time, “When he first brought me, he brought me because I was good at rapping.”

But after not living up to standards, Bang Si Hyuk claimed, “I think I brought you for no reason“. In the end, his comments became the only thing powerful enough to propel RM into stardom, as the leader of BTS.

Check it out below:



