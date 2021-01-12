Dwayne Johnson’s shares rare glimpse into playtime with daughter Tiana

Dwayne Johnson took to social media to showcase intimate bonding moments between him and his daughter Tiana.

The video in question featured a loving video clip of himself wearing an orange sleeping mask next to his toddler.

In accompaniment to the video, the father-of-three wrote a caption that read, "Just love that regardless of how busy we all may be - moments like this makes time slow down to a crawl. Hey, I'll take it... my business can wait.”

He even added, “So kind of baby Tia to give me my favorite kitty kat, 'Pupples' to snuggle ....which brings to mind another inappropriate joke but I'll refrain Enjoy your Sunday, my friends! #littlethings.”

Check it out below:



