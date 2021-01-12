Kim Kardashian spotted without wedding ring first time since Kanye West divorce reports

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian was spotted for the first time without her wedding ring since reports she is set to divorce husband Kanye West.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned to Instagram and shared sweet photos with her best friend Allison Statter on her birthday.

In one of the latest photos, Kim Kardashian ditched wedding ring amid divorce rumours with Kanye.

Fans were quick to find Kim Kardashian’s bare ring finger, she had gently placed on her face.

The mother of four wrote for Allison, “Happy Birthday to my bestie of 40 years @allisonstatter I don’t know what I would do in this world without you! You inspire me every single day! I love you soooo much!!!!”.

This is not the first time she was spotted sans wedding ring on social media.

On Monday, Kim shared her first Instagram photo since divorce reports where she was also spotted without the wedding ring.