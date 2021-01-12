Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they try to storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6. Photo: AFP/File

WASHINGTON: Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols and at the US Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, an internal FBI News Bulletin revealed.



The FBI has also received information in recent days on a group calling for “storming” state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Donald Trump is removed from office prior to Inauguration Day read the news report published in ABC News on Tuesday.

As per the details in the report, the group is eyeing to “storm” government offices in every state the day President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated, irrespective of whether the state-certified electoral votes for Biden or Trump.

"The FBI received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January," the bulletin read.

"They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment, a huge uprising will occur."

Taking notice of the update, federal law enforcement officials have advised police agencies to increase their security posture at statehouses around the country.

Donald Trump’s supporters earlier on Wednesday stormed a session of Congress held to certify Joe Biden’s win, as a desperate last-minute attempt by the president to overturn his election loss sparked chaos and accusations of a “coup attempt”.

Hours after an extraordinary rally by Trump challenging his defeat, his flag-waving backers broke down barricades outside the Capitol and swarmed inside, with the special session going into an emergency recess as protesters entered the chambers.

The chaos at the Capitol, which was put under lockdown, came one day after Biden enjoyed a new triumph as his Democratic Party looked set to win two Senate runoff seats, gaining full control of Congress.