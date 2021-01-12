close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 12, 2021

Turget Bey of Ertugrul fame to appear in TV series about Sultan Selim

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 12, 2021

 Cengiz Coşkun portrayed Turget Bey in historical TV series  "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actor   on Monday teased his fans with his upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, the actor only shared the title of the TV series named "Yavuz".

The name of the series suggests that it is a historical TV series about the reign of the Turkish Ottoman ruler Yavuz Sultan Selim.

Sultan Selim was the grandson of Mehmet II who conquered  Constantinople and brought an end to the Byzantine Empire. 


