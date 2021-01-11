Hrithik Roshan praises 'exceptional' Deepika Padukone

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan on Monday shared a 'glimpse' of his upcoming project.
Taking to Instagram, the 'Bang Bang' star shared a clip and revealed that Deepika Padukone would star in his movie titled "Fighter".
"Looking forward to my first fight alongside exceptional Deepika Padukone," he wrote.