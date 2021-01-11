close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
January 11, 2021

Hrithik Roshan praises 'exceptional' Deepika Padukone

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 11, 2021

Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan on Monday shared a 'glimpse' of his upcoming project.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Bang Bang' star shared a clip and revealed that Deepika Padukone would star in his movie titled "Fighter".

"Looking forward to my first fight alongside exceptional Deepika Padukone," he wrote.


Latest News

More From Bollywood