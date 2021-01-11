close
Mon Jan 11, 2021
January 11, 2021

Pakistani boxer Mohammad Waseem to marry next month

Mon, Jan 11, 2021
 
Pakistani boxer Mohammad Waseem. — AFP/File 

KARACHI: Pakistani boxer Mohammad Waseem is set to tie the knot  with Dr Tabina next month.

The wedding will take place on February 27 while the reception ceremony has been scheduled for March 1.

The 33-year-old is known for his quick and swift style of boxing and has earned the nickname 'Falcon'.

Last month, he won the first Boxing Professional Fight held at the Punjab Governor's House in Lahore. He also owns WBC Middle East title.

British-Pakistan boxer Aamir Khan recently pegged Waseem to be Paksitan's boxing champion. 

