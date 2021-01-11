close
Sun Jan 10, 2021
Bollywood

Web Desk
January 11, 2021

Katrina Kaif wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 11, 2021

Katrina Kaif on Sunday shared an endearing birthday wish for her "Bang Bang" co-star Hrithik Roshan who turned 47.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a picture of the Bollywood hunk and wrote, "Just keep being as amazing as you are and reach even greater heights."

Katrina Kaif and Rohsan worked opposite each other in several films including 'Bang Bang' and 'Agneepath'.

