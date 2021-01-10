Liam Payne regrets featuring Harvey Weinstein in a One Direction video

British singer Liam Payne has addressed a controversial part of a One Direction music video that features the character of infamous Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

One of the band’s most viewed music videos of the track, Best Song Ever, featured band member Niall Horan essaying the character of the convicted rapist and producer.

Speaking about the 2013-released song, Payne admitted that he regrets adding the character of Weinstein.

During his Instagram Live with the director of the video, Ben Winston, it was confirmed that the character was indeed of the fallen Hollywood bigshot.

Winston said: “We couldn’t make that video these days. We based a character on Harvey Weinstein. Listen, he was just a famous guy.”

“I know, I often think about that. Jesus Christ,” added Payne.

For the unversed, Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of a number of sex crimes last year in February. He is currently serving his 23-year jail sentence at Wende Correctional Facility in Alden, New York.