Taapsee Pannu opens up about her ‘picky’ nature: ‘Every film validates me’

Taapsee Pannu recently shed light on the intricacies of her approach towards picking out a new project to undertake.

The actor shed light on her picky work personality during an interview with Elle India.

There she spoke at length about the secret to her vitality and energy levels and was quoted saying, “Every film I do validates me. I get bored easily, but acting energises me, with its multitude of characters…I also want to do a Judwaa 2 subsequently, to prove my versatility, to establish that I can carry off potboilers with equal elan.”

“I believe in making a mark. For instance, I am not a gym person and have always been more into sports. At my rigorous training for Rashmi Rocket, I have given it my all and undergone a complete transformation.”

She concluded by saying, “There is no benchmark for this role, the film’s budget can’t facilitate VFX. As the lead, I have to carry the film on my robust shoulders.”



